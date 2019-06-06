202
Iowa governor OK after chest pains prompt trip to hospital

By The Associated Press June 6, 2019 4:39 pm 06/06/2019 04:39pm
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds was taken to a hospital after experiencing chest pains but has returned to work at the Capitol.

The governor’s office released a statement saying Reynolds noticed chest pains early Thursday and was taken to a hospital emergency room “out of an abundance of caution.”

A doctor checked Reynolds and she was given blood tests, a chest X-ray and an electrocardiogram test, which is commonly used to evaluate the heart. After all the tests came back normal, the governor was released.

