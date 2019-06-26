202
Inmates, staff at Florida jail fall ill to unknown substance

By The Associated Press June 26, 2019 5:15 pm 06/26/2019 05:15pm
MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say at least 10 people at a South Florida jail have been hospitalized after falling ill.

The Miami Herald reports seven inmates in the Miami-Dade County Jail were hospitalized from inhaling an unknown substance over the last five days. Officials say three corrections staff members were also taken to the hospital on Tuesday night after being sick from breathing what was in the air.

Miami Fire-Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll says the people were nauseated and vomiting.

Jail spokesman Juan Diasgranados says there is an investigation into what caused the illness. He says contraband drugs are a chief suspect.

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

