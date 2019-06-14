202
Indiana teen killed while dad tries to meet online buyer

By The Associated Press June 14, 2019 11:53 am 06/14/2019 11:53am
GARY, Ind. (AP) — Police say an Indiana teenager was fatally shot while accompanying his father to sell an Xbox to an online buyer.

Gary police Commander Jack Hamady says the 16-year-old Merrillville boy was in a car when he was shot Wednesday in Gary. The boy’s father had arranged to sell the Xbox to someone who had connected with him online.

The Post-Tribune says the Lake County coroner’s office identified the victim as Johnny Peluyera. No arrests have been made.

Gary police say online sellers and buyers should meet at a police station parking lot or a public place.

Information from: Post-Tribune, http://posttrib.chicagotribune.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

