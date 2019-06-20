202
Home » National News » Increased bond sought for…

Increased bond sought for man who had human torso in car

By The Associated Press June 20, 2019 1:07 pm 06/20/2019 01:07pm
Share

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee prosecutor is seeking to “revoke or substantially increase” the bond for a man who had the upper half of a human torso in his vehicle when he was arrested.

News outlets report Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen filed a motion saying 29-year-old Dorrae Debrice Johnson is “a continuing threat to the community” due to his repeated refusal to obey laws.

Records show Johnson has been charged with driving on a suspended or revoked license 12 times since 2009 and that he was released from jail Tuesday after making bond of $76,000.

Johnson was charged Sunday with vehicular homicide and driving with a revoked license. According to court records, officers think Johnson veered off the road and hit the man on a sidewalk while fleeing from a traffic stop.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!