Immigrant siblings sentenced in death of cousin

By The Associated Press June 26, 2019 4:28 pm 06/26/2019 04:28pm
SANDUSKY, Mich. (AP) — Two siblings who authorities say were in the U.S. illegally are headed to prison after entering plea agreements in the slaying of a relative who worked with them at a Michigan dairy farm.

Francisca Vargas-Castillo was sentenced Wednesday in a Sanilac County courtroom to 20-40 years in prison after pleading guilty last month to second-degree murder and other charges. Leobardo Torres-Castillo received a 3-10-year sentence after pleading guilty to assault and other charges.

The body of 42-year-old Brica Flores-Rivera was found Sept. 1 in Buel Township, 85 miles (135 kilometers) north of Detroit. Witnesses testified Vargas-Castillo beat and stabbed Flores-Rivera during what authorities described as a fight between them.

Prosecutor James Young says Flores-Rivera was the siblings’ cousin and they shared a trailer. All three were from Mexico.

Information from: Times Herald, http://www.thetimesherald.com

