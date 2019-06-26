202
Suspect in Illinois deputy’s death arrested after barricade

By The Associated Press June 26, 2019 6:44 pm 06/26/2019 06:44pm
In this Tuesday, June 25, 2019 photo, an Illinois State Police trooper salutes as the ambulance bearing the body of Fulton County Sheriff's Deputy Troy Chisum, passes enroute to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Ill. Authorities say the sheriff's deputy died after being shot while responding to a call in Avon, Ill., where a suspect was barricaded in a home. (David Zalaznik/Journal Star via AP)

AVON, Ill. (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting a sheriff’s deputy was taken into custody Wednesday after barricading himself inside a home in rural western Illinois for more than 18 hours, state police said.

Fulton County Deputy Troy Chisum, 39, was shot dead at about 2 p.m. Tuesday shortly after he and three other officers arrived at the home in Avon in response to a battery and disturbance call, authorities said. Multiple shots were fired before the suspect barricaded himself inside. Avon is about 165 miles (270 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

The suspect, Nathan Woodring, 42, of Avon, was taken into custody without incident at about 8:20 a.m. Wednesday and was being held at the McDonough County Jail in Macomb pending formal charges, state police said.

Chisum was a 4½-year veteran of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and a paramedic.

Fulton County Sheriff Jeff Standard said Chisum dedicated his life to serving his community. More than 100 law enforcement officers lined the streets Wednesday morning as a motorcade delivered Chisum’s body to a Peoria hospital, The (Peoria) Journal Star reported.

“His legacy and sacrifice will forever be remembered,” Standard said.

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos called Chisum’s death a “heartbreaking reminder” of the dangers law enforcement officers face.

“Deputy Chisum was a hero and we must never forget his sacrifice,” she said.

