I-94 in Wisconsin reopens following fiery, fatal crash

By The Associated Press June 20, 2019 7:37 am 06/20/2019 07:37am
Smoke billows from a semi after a deadly crash on Interstate 94 in Caledonia, Wis, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Authorities said the semi crashed and exploded and ignited other vehicles on the interstate in southeastern Wisconsin. (Katelyn Planka via AP)

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (AP) — Interstate 94 has reopened in southeastern Wisconsin after a fiery, fatal crash involving two semis and several other vehicles closed lanes in both directions.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says the northbound lanes reopened early Thursday after repairs were made to the roadway. Southbound lanes reopened late Wednesday.

The two semis burst into flames near Mount Pleasant on Wednesday, killing both drivers and setting other vehicles on fire. Authorities say a southbound semi hit a construction barrier, overcorrected and crashed into the median. That caused three northbound cars to crash, injuring two people.

Another semi traveling north went into a ditch while trying to avoid hitting the vehicles that had just crashed. Both trailers burst into flames and set other cars on fire, sending dark plumes of smoke into the sky.

