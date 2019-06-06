202
Home » National News » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

By The Associated Press June 6, 2019 5:10 pm 06/06/2019 05:10pm
Share

Stocks climbed on Wall Street Thursday for the third straight day as investors hope U.S. and Mexican officials can reach a deal that avoids tariffs on goods from Mexico.

One report said the U.S. could delay the tariffs, set for June 10, but there was no official word from Washington. Technology and energy stocks were among the biggest gainers.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index gained 17.34 points, or 0.6%, to 2,843.49.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 181.09 points, or 0.7%, to 25,720.66.

The Nasdaq composite added 40.08 points, or 0.5%, to 7,615.55.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies dropped 3.25 points, or 0.2%, to 1,503.54.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 91.43 points, or 3.3%.

The Dow is up 905.62 points, or 3.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 162.41 points, or 2.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 38.05 points, or 2.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 336.64 points, or 13.4%.

The Dow is up 2,393.20 points, or 10.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 980.28 points, or 14.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 154.98 points, or 11.5%.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!