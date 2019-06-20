202
Home » National News » How major US stock…

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

By The Associated Press June 20, 2019 5:07 pm 06/20/2019 05:07pm
Share

The S&P 500 closed at a record high Thursday, erasing all the losses from a steep pullback it suffered in May.

The rally came as investors balanced optimism over the possibility that the Federal Reserve may cut interest rates in response to a slowing economy with jitters about the prospects of dimmer corporate profits should a severe slowdown take hold.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 climbed 27.72 points, or 0.9%, to 1,954.18, a record.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 249.17 points, or 0.9%, to 26,753.17.

The Nasdaq composite gained 64.02 points, or 0.8%, to 8,051.34.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 7.92 points, or 0.5%, to 1,563.49.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 67.20 points, or 2.3%.

The Dow is up 663.56 points, or 2.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 254.68 points, or 3.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 41 points, or 2.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 447.33 points, or 17.8%.

The Dow is up 3,425.71 points, or 14.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,416.06 points, or 21.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 214.94 points, or 15.9%.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!