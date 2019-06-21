202
How major US stock indexes fared Friday

By The Associated Press June 21, 2019 5:08 pm 06/21/2019 05:08pm
Stocks ended a wobbly day of trading on Wall Street slightly lower Friday as a weeklong rally fizzled out.

Even with the modest losses, which came a day after the S&P 500 set a record closing high, the benchmark index ended the week with its third straight weekly gain.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index dipped 3.72 points, or 0.1%, to 2,950.46.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 34.04 points, or 0.1%, to 26,719.13.

The Nasdaq composite fell 19.63 points, or 0.2%, to 8,031.71.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks lost 13.87 points, or 0.9%, to 1,549.63.

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 63.48 points, or 2.2%.

The Dow is gained 629.52 points, or 2.4%.

The Nasdaq added 235.05 points, or 3%.

The Russell 2000 picked up 27.13 points, or 1.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 443.61 points, or 17.7%.

The Dow is up 3,391.67 points, or 14.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,396.43 points, or 21%.

The Russell 2000 is up 201.07 points, or 14.9%.

Topics:
