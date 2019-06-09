202
Home » National News » Houston Zoo's Wetlands Exhibit…

Houston Zoo’s Wetlands Exhibit to feature whooping cranes

By The Associated Press June 9, 2019 1:15 pm 06/09/2019 01:15pm
Share

The Houston Zoo's new Texas Wetlands Exhibit showcases some whooping cranes that were relocated from Maryland after their federally funded habitat closed last year.

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Zoo’s new Texas Wetlands Exhibit showcases some whooping cranes that were relocated from Maryland after their federally funded habitat closed last year.

The $20 million Texas complex, which opened in late May, is the first of four exhibits being built to mark the zoo’s 100th anniversary in 2022, the Houston Chronicle reported . The cranes are among three species featured in the exhibit. The other two are American alligators and bald eagles, and all three are native to Texas. At one time, all were nearing extinction.

The aim is to make the new exhibit as engaging and genuine as possible, for visitors and animals.

“We wanted to build on Texas pride — that these are animals right here in Texas because Texans cared enough about it to do something,” said Lee Ehmke, the zoo’s CEO. “We want people to understand that the zoo is a conservation organization.”

Whooping cranes have been on the endangered species list since 1967, but the population started declining decades prior due to illegal hunting and conversion of the Great Plains to agriculture.

So in 1966, scientists at the Maryland-based Patuxent Wildlife Research Center launched a captive breeding program to boost the numbers.

But that center was shut last year after the Trump administration ousted the $1.5 million-a-year breeding program run by the U.S. Geological Survey.

“Whooping cranes are still endangered, but the overall population has grown more than tenfold in the last 50 years since Patuxent’s program began,” John French, a director of the Patuxent center, said in March. “The end of the USGS program is an indication of just how far we’ve come in our research and recovery efforts.”

The Houston Zoo was one of numerous zoos and wildlife centers that came forward to take the 75 birds in Patuxent’s care. In some cases, the centers continued the breeding initiative that has already raised enough cranes to preserve close to 800 birds scattered across four North American flocks, including the one that voyages to Texas every winter.

Texas’ flock is migratory and the lone independent one in North America. Every year, the whooping cranes journey 2,600 miles (4,200 kilometers) from Canada to the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge.

___

Information from: Houston Chronicle, http://www.houstonchronicle.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Houston Zoo Life & Style Living News National News Texas Wetlands Exhibits
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
2019 Women's World Cup
What to buy (and skip) at discount stores
Nats get huge Christmas maze
Today in History: June 15
Primary day in Virginia
Celebrity birthdays June 9-15
Smithsonian’s dinosaur and fossil hall reopening
What to do in June
Summer food and drink festivals
2019 local deaths of note
Celebrity deaths
30 years ago: Tiananmen Square protests
Local reporters killed in past year honored at Newseum memorial
Tidal Basin added to list of at-risk historic places
Looking back at hurricane damage
Rare color footage brings D-Day memories alive, 75 years on
Best summer shopping days
Rolling Thunder's final ride
Best beach towns to retire in US
A possible piece of history under a small Md. cabin
Ocean City beach guide 2019
Ocean City restaurants
Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island beach guide 2019
Bethany-Fenwick restaurants
Rehoboth, Dewey, Lewes beach guide 2019
Cool cars around $20K
21 most beautiful waterfalls around the world
50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
10 excellent educational vacations for families