202
Home » National News » House subcommittee to hold…

House subcommittee to hold 2nd hearing on Boeing Max safety

By The Associated Press June 3, 2019 1:52 pm 06/03/2019 01:52pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. House subcommittee will hold a second hearing on the safety of Boeing’s 737 Max jets on June 19, according to two people briefed on the matter.

They say the group wants to hear from front-line users of the planes, including pilots and flight attendants. Neither person wanted to be identified because the date hasn’t been formally released.

The Aviation Subcommittee of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure held its first hearing May 15 with Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board officials.

Two of the planes have crashed in the past year in Ethiopia and Indonesia, killing 346 people. The planes have been grounded worldwide as Boeing reworks flight control software that has been implicated as the cause.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!