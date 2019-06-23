202
Home » National News » Hockey stick missing for…

Hockey stick missing for 39 years resurfaces in Michigan

By The Associated Press June 23, 2019 11:59 am 06/23/2019 11:59am
Share

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (AP) — A hockey stick used by a 1980 Team USA hockey player from Michigan has resurfaced nearly four decades after it disappeared.

The stick belonged to Mark Wells. The Olympic gold medalist gave it to the St. Clair Shores Civic Arena in 1980, the last time it was seen.

The Macomb Daily reports that St. Clair Shores Mayor Kip Walby recently announced that the stick had been returned to him. He declined to give details.

He says he’s happy to have it back. He plans to display it at the civic arena, as was intended 39 years ago.

Each team member received a stick autographed by the players and coach. The team defeated the Soviet Union’s national team.

Wells played 29 games for Team USA, scoring 9 goals and 7 assists.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News Other Sports News Sports
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!