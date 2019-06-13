202
Highway marker honoring blues singer Buddy Guy goes missing

By The Associated Press June 13, 2019 1:37 pm 06/13/2019 01:37pm
LETTSWORTH, La. (AP) — A highway marker honoring blues singer-guitarist Buddy Guy has gone missing in Louisiana just six months after it was placed.

Tourist Commission executive director Jeanie Andre tells news outlets Wednesday the marker was knocked down in May when a car ran off the road and hit it, and it hasn’t been seen since. Andre says anyone with information can come forward anonymously.

The Advocate reports the marker was placed in December beside a Louisiana highway along the Mississippi Blue Trail, which commemorates sites related to important historical blues musicians. Guy attended the dedication ceremony.

Guy grew up in a family of Louisiana sharecroppers. He’s an eight-time Grammy Award winner and recipient of the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

