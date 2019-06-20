202
High court says sex offender law didn’t violate Constitution

By The Associated Press June 20, 2019 10:12 am 06/20/2019 10:12am
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says Congress didn’t do anything improper when it gave the attorney general the ability to decide how to apply a sex offender registry law to more than 500,000 people convicted before the law was enacted.

The court says Congress didn’t violate separation of powers requirements in the Constitution.

At issue is the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

It requires people convicted of sex offenses to register where they live. Congress left it up to the attorney general to decide how to apply the law’s requirements to those convicted of a sex offense before the law was enacted in 2006.

Government News National News Supreme Court News
