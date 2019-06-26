202
Helicopter makes emergency landing on Arkansas city street

By The Associated Press June 26, 2019 6:15 pm 06/26/2019 06:15pm
In this Tuesday, June 25, 2019, photo, a helicopter makes an emergency landing in Centerton, Ark. Authorities say no one was hurt when a helicopter pilot was forced to make the emergency landing on a residential street in northwest Arkansas after experiencing a mechanical failure. (Tracy Neal/The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

CENTERTON, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say no one was hurt when a helicopter pilot was forced to make an emergency landing on a residential street in northwest Arkansas after experiencing a mechanical failure.

Centerton Police Capt. Kris Arthur says police received a report that a helicopter had crashed Tuesday morning, but that when officers arrived, everyone was “safe and sound.”

Arthur tells the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the pilot told authorities he had to land because of a mechanical failure. He says the pilot did “an amazing job” by landing the helicopter safely on a city street.

Police say the helicopter was towed to the police department afterward.

Centerton is about 200 miles (320 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock.

Information from: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.nwaonline.com

National News
