Rains bring high water rescues in Oklahoma City, Tulsa

By The Associated Press June 6, 2019 10:32 pm 06/06/2019 10:32pm
Heavy rains overwhelmed stormwater drainage systems and caused flooded streets, requiring high water rescues in Oklahoma City as another round of severe storms passes through the metro area Thursday, June 6, 2019. City officials say around 600 Tulsa County homes and business were inundated during last week's historic flooding along the swollen Arkansas River. (Jim Beckel/The Oklahoman via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Storm-weary Oklahoma and Arkansas have seen another round of severe weather that has flooded roadways.

Almost 4 inches (100 millimeters) of rain per hour caused widespread street flooding in the Tulsa area on Thursday, leading to multiple stalled vehicles and high-water rescues.

The same storm system dumped to 1.5 inches (3.8 centimeters) of rain in 30 minutes in Oklahoma City. Firefighters reported rescuing stranded motorists in at least a dozen different spots there.

No injuries have been reported after the Thursday afternoon storm.

The torrents came after the flooded Arkansas River had receded from its record high levels. Keystone Lake, upstream from Tulsa, had fallen more than 4 feet (1.22 meters) from its high levels before the rains arrived.

Most of the flooding was concentrated around midtown and northern Tulsa. Forecasters don’t expect the rain to raise water levels higher than where they crested.

This latest band of storms follows bouts of severe weather that killed at least six people in Oklahoma, including two when a tornado ripped through a mobile home park in El Reno.

National News
