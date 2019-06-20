202
Group sues for records on US election hacking vulnerability

By The Associated Press June 20, 2019 1:38 pm 06/20/2019 01:38pm
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A voting security advocacy group is trying to force the former president of a group of state election officials to release documents on whether she wrongly asserted that electronic election systems are safe from hacking.

The National Election Defense Coalition filed a lawsuit Thursday against Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson alleging she’s unlawfully denied requests for public records of her communications about election security with the National Association of Secretaries of State. Lawson was the association’s 2017-18 president.

Lawson told a U.S. Senate committee in 2017 that “voting machines are not connected to the internet or networked in any way.”

A number of states have election equipment with wireless modems, among the concerns about vulnerabilities of U.S. voting systems to hacking.

Lawson’s office declined to comment on the lawsuit.

