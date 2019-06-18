202
Home » National News » Grand jury to hear…

Grand jury to hear case in Mississippi police officer death

By The Associated Press June 18, 2019 4:04 pm 06/18/2019 04:04pm
Share

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A grand jury will hear the case against the suspect in the slaying of a Mississippi officer who was shot outside a police station last month.

Mississippi Gulf Coast news outlets report that Judge Gaston Hewes Jr. said Tuesday there is probable cause to send 19-year-old Darian Atkinson’s case to a grand jury. The Harrison County panel will decide whether to indict him in the death of Officer Robert McKeithen.

Atkinson is jailed on a capital murder charge carrying a possible death sentence. The Sun Herald reports that a detective said the suspect walked 8 miles (13 kilometers) from his mother’s home to the Biloxi police station May 5 with the goal of killing a police officer.

Atkinson has been assigned public defenders. He hasn’t entered a plea.

WLOX reports five people face a Wednesday hearing on accessory-after-the-fact charges.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!