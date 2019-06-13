202
Home » National News » Governor's company pays $404K…

Governor’s company pays $404K to cover back taxes

By The Associated Press June 13, 2019 4:01 pm 06/13/2019 04:01pm
Share

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A company owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s family has avoided a tax sale by paying more than $400,000 to cover back taxes.

The Daily Progress reports that officials in Albemarle County, Virginia, say the James C. Justice Cos. recently paid all delinquent taxes and fees, plus the first half of 2019 taxes. The money was due June 5.

The county began the tax sale process on 52 of the company’s real estate parcels in March. The tax sale process typically takes about a year but the county was pushing for a quicker sale because of the large amount due.

Many of the parcels are a part of an area called the Presidential Estates. The Justice organization purchased the land in 2010 for nearly $24 million.

___

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!