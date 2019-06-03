Gold rises, Silver rises

The June gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,322.70 an ounce — up $16.90 The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.70 an ounce — up 17 cents.

