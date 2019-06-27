Gold falls, Silver falls

The June gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,408.40 an ounce — down $3.10 cents. The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15. 20 an ounce — down…

The June gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,408.40 an ounce — down $3.10 cents.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15. 20 an ounce — down 9 cents.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.