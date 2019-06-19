202
Home » National News » Georgia panel delays clemency…

Georgia panel delays clemency ruling for condemned man

By The Associated Press June 19, 2019 8:29 pm 06/19/2019 08:29pm
Share
In this Friday, June 14, 2019 photo, Chris Parks poses with a portrait of his brother Donovan Corey Parks in Powder Springs, Ga. Marion Wilson Jr. and Robert Earl Butts Jr. were convicted of murder and sentenced to death in the March 1996 killing of 24-year-old Donovan Corey Parks. Butts was executed in May 2018. Wilson, who’s 42, is set for execution Thursday, June 20. (AP Photo/Andrea Smith)

ATLANTA (AP) — The state parole board has delayed making a decision in a clemency hearing for a Georgia inmate set to be executed for the slaying of an off-duty prison guard.

Marion Wilson Jr. is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday. Wilson and Robert Earl Butts Jr. were convicted of murder and sentenced to death in the 1996 slaying of Donovan Corey Parks.

Prosecutors say Wilson and Butts killed Parks and stole his car after asking him for a ride at a Walmart.

Butts was executed last year.

The State Board of Pardons and Paroles says a decision regarding clemency would be issued before Thursday’s scheduled execution.

The parole board is Georgia’s only authority that can commute a death sentence.

Wilson would be the second prisoner executed by Georgia this year.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!