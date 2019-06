By The Associated Press

JACKSON, Ga. (AP) — Georgia executes inmate convicted of 1996 killing of man who agreed to give him a ride outside a Walmart.

JACKSON, Ga. (AP) — Georgia executes inmate convicted of 1996 killing of man who agreed to give him a ride outside a Walmart.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.