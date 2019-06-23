202
Georgia agency raising Jekyll Island parking fees by $2

By The Associated Press June 23, 2019 10:04 am 06/23/2019 10:04am
JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — The agency that manages Jekyll Island on the Georgia coast is raising parking fees at the state park by $2.

That means beginning July 1 it will cost $8 to drive a vehicle onto the island state park. The Jekyll Island Authority’s governing board approved the fee increase during its meeting Tuesday.

The parking fee has been $6 for the past seven years.

Authority Executive Director Jones Hooks told The Brunswick News the additional fees will help pay for expanded conservation efforts on Jekyll Island. By law, roughly two-thirds of the island must remain undeveloped. Its untamed areas provide habitat for wildlife including nesting sea turtles, shorebirds and alligators.

Hooks said parking fees also pay the full cost of landscaping, roads and grounds operations on the island.

