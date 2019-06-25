202
Home » National News » FTC effort cracks down…

FTC effort cracks down on more than 1B ‘loathed’ robocalls

By The Associated Press June 25, 2019 1:14 pm 06/25/2019 01:14pm
3 Shares
FILE - This Aug. 1, 2017, file photo, shows a call log displayed via an AT&T app on a cellphone in Orlando, Fla. New tools are coming to help fight robocall scams, but don’t expect unwanted calls to disappear. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission is cracking down on illegal robocalls, including dozens of actions against domestic operations responsible for more than 1 billion calls.

FTC Bureau of Consumer Protection Director Andrew Smith said Monday the agency wouldn’t “let up for a second in going after these scoundrels.”

The FTC says “Operation Call it Quits” aims to stop what it describes as “universally loathed” pre-recorded telemarketing calls. The effort also includes consumer education and promoting technology solutions to block robocalls and combat caller ID spoofing.

The FTC is partnering with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. Smith says last year the FTC received 3.8 million robocall complaints, or more than 10,400 complaints per day. He urged those who receive robocalls to hang up, block the call and then report it .

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Consumer News National News Tech News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!