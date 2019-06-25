202
Home » National News » Former hospital pharmacy director…

Former hospital pharmacy director gets 4 years for fraud

By The Associated Press June 25, 2019 8:46 am 06/25/2019 08:46am
Share

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former pharmacy director has been sentenced to four years in prison for stealing more than $4.6 million from an Omaha hospital.

Court records say 49-year-old Lisa Kwapniowski was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Omaha. She must serve three years of supervised release after she leaves prison and pay restitution.

Kwapniowski pleaded guilty in February to wire fraud. Prosecutors say Kwapniowski fraudulently invoiced Children’s Hospital & Medical Center more than 220 times between 2012 and 2018.

Court records say that sometime before 2010, Kwapniowski submitted fraudulent invoices from legitimate pharmaceutical suppliers and later submitted reimbursement requests using fraudulent invoices from a company she fraudulently created. Some of the invoices were for a fake drug.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!