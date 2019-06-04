202
Former head of the CDC pleads guilty to violation

By The Associated Press June 4, 2019 7:24 pm 06/04/2019 07:24pm
FILE- In this Aug. 24, 2018 file photo, Dr. Thomas Frieden, center leaves court in the Brooklyn borough of New York. On Tuesday, June 4, 2019, the former head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct violation related to his 2018 arrest for alleged sexual misconduct. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The former head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct violation related to his arrest last year for alleged sexual misconduct.

Dr. Thomas Frieden appeared Tuesday in Brooklyn Criminal Court. Frieden is also a former New York City health commissioner.

Frieden was arrested in August.

A woman he knew had accused Frieden of grabbing her buttocks on Oct. 20, 2017, in his Brooklyn home.

The violation to which he pleaded guilty is not considered a crime. He did not admit guilt in the groping allegation.

Frieden’s case will be sealed and dismissed in a year if he isn’t arrested during that time.

He and his attorney declined to comment.

Frieden was director of the CDC from 2009 to 2017.

