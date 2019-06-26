202
Florida police officer wounded during training exercise

By The Associated Press June 26, 2019 1:53 pm 06/26/2019 01:53pm
DORAL, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida police officer has been shot and wounded during a training exercise.

Doral police spokesman Rey Valdes says the officer was injured Wednesday at a Miami-Dade police training facility.

Valdes says the officer was shot in the upper torso. He was airlifted to a Miami trauma center, where he was listed in stable condition. His name wasn’t immediately released.

Officials say the training was being conducted by the Doral Police Department.

Officials weren’t immediately releasing details about the shooting. The shooting investigation is being conducted by Miami-Dade Police Department.

