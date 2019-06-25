202
Home » National News » Florida officer fatally shoots…

Florida officer fatally shoots man during domestic call

By The Associated Press June 25, 2019 5:25 pm 06/25/2019 05:25pm
Share

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a Florida police officer fatally shot a man who had stabbed the mother of his child.

The Miami Herald reports that the shooting occurred Tuesday morning in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

Officials say police responded to a domestic violence call at an apartment and found a woman bleeding from the neck.

Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina says the officer fired after being confronted with a weapon. He didn’t give details about the weapon. Colina says the woman is in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Authorities weren’t immediately naming the officer, the dead man or their races.

State law enforcement officials will investigate the shooting.

___

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!