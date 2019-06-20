202
Home » National News » Florida inmate indicted for…

Florida inmate indicted for federal building bomb threats

By The Associated Press June 20, 2019 1:18 pm 06/20/2019 01:18pm
Share

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida inmate has been indicted on federal charges for making several bomb threats that led to evacuations at federal buildings.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 24-year-old Noah Stirn is now in federal custody. He is accused of making the threats from a state prison near Pensacola while serving time for vehicle theft and witness intimidation.

The indictment announced Thursday by the U.S. attorney for the northern district of Florida says Stirn mailed letters to agencies threatening to use car bombs and other explosives in buildings in Pensacola and the U.S. District Court in Miami. Stirn said the attacks were “for the cause of the Islamic State.”

FBI agents say Stirn admitted sending the letters, which he signed.

Stirn will be arraigned in federal court on June 25.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!