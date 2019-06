By The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Florida deputy who failed to confront a gunman during last year’s Parkland massacre has been arrested on 11 charges.

MIAMI (AP) — Florida deputy who failed to confront a gunman during last year’s Parkland massacre has been arrested on 11 charges.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.