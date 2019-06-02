202
Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz hit by flying drink cup

By The Associated Press June 2, 2019 11:24 am 06/02/2019 11:24am
FILE - In a Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 file photo, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., a member of the House Judiciary Committee, walks past the House Oversight hearing with Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Gaetz, who frequently appears on television supporting President Donald Trump, was struck by a thrown drink as he left a town hall Saturday, June 1, 2019. Gaetz wasn’t injured Saturday when he was struck by a plastic cup lobbed by a protester in Pensacola, Florida.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida congressman who frequently appears on television supporting President Donald Trump was struck by a thrown drink as he left a town hall.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz wasn’t injured Saturday when he was struck by a plastic cup lobbed by a protester in Pensacola, Florida.

Video posted online shows the second-term Republican leaving a coffee house while about 20 protesters chant their opposition. The cup struck him in the back.

Amanda Kondrat’yev was charged with misdemeanor battery and released on $1,000 bond. She briefly ran against Gaetz in 2016 before dropping out.

Gaetz tweeted about the incident saying, “Clearly it takes more than a drink to slow down our great team.”

