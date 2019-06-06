202
Feds tour Fort Benning as option to house immigrant children

By The Associated Press June 6, 2019 7:28 am 06/06/2019 07:28am
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Federal officials are considering using Fort Benning to temporarily house up to 5,000 unaccompanied immigrant children who are in the country without proper documentation.

The Ledger-Enquirer reports Department of Defense and Department of Health and Human Services officials toured the base in Columbus, Georgia, on Wednesday as a preliminary step. Oklahoma’s Fort Sill and Montana’s Malmstrom Air Force Base are also being considered for use as “temporary emergency influx” shelters.

Mayor Skip Henderson said Health and Human Services officials notified him Tuesday about the possibility, and he’d be supportive if Fort Benning is picked.

The base is in the district of Democratic Rep. Sanford Bishop. He says reuniting the children with their parents is the ideal solution, but Benning would be better than housing them in overcrowded facilities and tents.

Information from: Columbus Ledger-Enquirer, http://ledger-enquirer.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
National News
