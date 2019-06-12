202
Federal hate crime charges filed in black church fires

By The Associated Press June 12, 2019 3:08 pm 06/12/2019 03:08pm
FILE - This file booking image released by the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal shows Holden Matthews, 21, who was arrested Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in connection with suspicious fires at three historic black churches in southern Louisiana. The U.S. Justice Department says it’s filing federal hate crime charges against Matthews in connection with three fires that destroyed African American churches earlier this year. (Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department says hate crime charges have been filed against a Louisiana man in connection with three fires that destroyed African American churches earlier this year.

A news release from the department says 21-year-old Holden Matthews faces three counts of “intentional damage to religious property,” which are hate crime charges. He’s also charged with three counts of “using fire to commit a felony.”

The indictment says the fires were set “because of the religious character” of the properties.

Matthews has pleaded not guilty to related state charges. His attorney declined comment on the federal charges.

Three historic African American churches were burned over 10 days, beginning in late March, in and around the city of Opelousas.

The June 6 federal indictment was unsealed Wednesday.

