By The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Federal grand jury indicts two more employees at company that owns duck boat that sank in Missouri, killing 17.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Federal grand jury indicts two more employees at company that owns duck boat that sank in Missouri, killing 17.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.