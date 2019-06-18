202
Home » National News » "Fatal Attraction' killer released…

“Fatal Attraction’ killer released from New York prison

By The Associated Press June 18, 2019 7:46 am 06/18/2019 07:46am
Share

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — A former New York schoolteacher who was convicted of killing her lover’s wife in a case dubbed the Fatal Attraction murder has been released from prison.

Carolyn Warmus was released from Bedford Hills prison on Monday after her parole was granted last month. Her release was first reported in the Daily News .

The now 55-year-old Warmus was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in 1992 for the murder of Betty Jeanne Solomon.

Prosecutors said Warmus was having an affair with the victim’s husband, Paul Solomon, when she shot Betty Jeanne Solomon to death in the victim’s home in Greenburgh, New York on Jan. 15, 1989. Warmus has always maintained her innocence.

The case drew comparisons to the movie “Fatal Attraction” starring Glenn Close and Michael Douglas.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!