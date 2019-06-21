202
Family: Man killed in LA hit-and-run was Holocaust survivor

By The Associated Press June 21, 2019 4:58 pm 06/21/2019 04:58pm
Angie Fernandez pays her respects Friday, June 21, 2019, at a sidewalk memorial for Gennady Bolotsky, a 91-year-old Holocaust survivor who was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Monday, June 17, 2019 in the Valley Village section of Los Angeles. Police are searching for the driver of a light-colored pickup with a camper shell seen on video striking a pedestrian at the crosswalk. (Ryan Carter/The Orange County Register via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police said they are looking for a driver in a hit-and-run that killed a 91-year-old Holocaust survivor in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department said Thursday the collision occurred early Monday in a San Fernando Valley neighborhood.

Graphic security video shows a light-colored pickup with a camper shell striking a pedestrian at a crosswalk.

Officials identified the victim as 91-year old Gennady Bolotsky and said he died at a hospital.

The family told KABC that he came to the U.S. as a refugee during World War II to escape Nazi occupation in Europe.

“He was supposed to live to 100 or more. At 91, he had more energy than a person half his life,” his son, Michael Bolotsky, said.

Neighbors told the station that Gennady Bolotsky was hit by a car in the same spot 15 years ago and survived.

The city of Los Angeles is offering a reward up to $50,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

