Ex-Rhode Island politician changes political parties _ again

By The Associated Press June 5, 2019 11:24 am 06/05/2019 11:24am
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2015 file photo, former Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Chafee speaks t the Democratic National Committee 22nd annual Women's Leadership Forum National Issues Conference in Washington. Chafee has a new home and has changed his political affiliation for the fourth time. He told The Boston Globe he has registered in Wyoming as a member of the Libertarian Party. It continues a political odyssey for Chafee who served one term in the U.S. Senate as a moderate Republican, and was elected governor as an independent in 2010. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Former Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Chafee has a new home and has changed his political affiliation for the fourth time.

Chafee tells The Boston Globe he has registered in Wyoming as a member of the Libertarian Party.

It continues a political odyssey for Chafee who served one term in the U.S. Senate as a moderate Republican, and was elected governor as an independent in 2010.

While still in that office, Chafee became a Democrat, and ran briefly for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination.

He says registering in Teton County, Wyoming, as a Libertarian reflects his political philosophy of being “fiscally conservative and socially liberal.”

Back in Rhode Island for a family event, Chafee said Tuesday he still owns property in his native state but moved to Wyoming as a “new adventure.”

