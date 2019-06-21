202
Home » National News » Ex-officer gets prison for…

Ex-officer gets prison for breaking arrested man’s nose

By The Associated Press June 21, 2019 8:27 am 06/21/2019 08:27am
Share

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A former Massachusetts police officer has been sentenced to more than a year in prison for elbowing a man he had arrested in the face and breaking his nose.

Former Hadley officer Christopher Roeder was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Springfield to a year and two months behind bars and a year of probation.

He was found guilty in February of deprivation of rights under color of law and falsification of a document.

The 50-year-old Roeder said the victim, Nickolas Peters, clipped him with his rearview mirror while Peters drove through a construction zone in March 2017. The assault occurred in the police station several days later when Roeder spotted Peters again and arrested him. All charges Peters faced were eventually dismissed.

Roeder was fired after he was indicted.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!