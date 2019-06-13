202
Ex-day laborer gets 22 years to life in socialite slaying

By The Associated Press June 13, 2019 7:50 pm 06/13/2019 07:50pm
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — A former day laborer accused of bludgeoning a socialite to death at her family’s suburban New York estate has been sentenced to 22 years to life in prison.

Esdras Marroquin Gomez was sentenced on Thursday after pleading guilty in May to killing 83-year-old Lois Colley at her North Salem estate in November 2015.

Authorities said Gomez hit Colley with a fire extinguisher during a confrontation. They said he said he had been injured at the family’s property, Windswept Farm, and had been pursuing a worker’s compensation claim.

He fled to his native Guatemala and then Mexico before he was apprehended.

Before he was sentenced, Gomez said he made a mistake and asked for forgiveness from God.

Colley’s husband amassed a fortune by owning dozens of McDonald’s restaurants.

Topics:
National News
