202
Home » National News » Ex-brother-in-law of former governor…

Ex-brother-in-law of former governor convicted of rape

By The Associated Press June 13, 2019 3:24 pm 06/13/2019 03:24pm
Share

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — The ex-brother-in-law of former Democratic Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick has been convicted of two counts of rape and other charges.

The Norfolk district attorney says 67-year-old Bernard Sigh was convicted Thursday by a state court after about a day of deliberations.

Sigh, of Milton, faces 20 years in prison on each of the rape convictions at sentencing scheduled for June 24.

Sigh was also convicted of kidnapping, stalking, violating a restraining order and witness intimidation.

The relationship between Sigh and the former governor made news in 2014.

Patrick, who was still in office, fired the head of the state’s Sex Offender Registry Board in part because she questioned why Sigh wasn’t required to register for a 1993 spousal rape conviction in California.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!