202
Home » National News » Emails show author Sparks…

Emails show author Sparks objecting to pro-gay ‘agenda’

By The Associated Press June 13, 2019 7:40 pm 06/13/2019 07:40pm
Share
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2016, file photo, novelist Nicholas Sparks attends a special screening of "The Choice" in Los Angeles. Sparks chastised a former headmaster at the private Christian school in North Carolina he runs for promoting a pro-gay “agenda,” according to emails pertaining to an ongoing lawsuit. Sparks denies he discriminates. The emails were published Thursday, June 13, 2019, by the Daily Beast and are available through the federal court’s online record system. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Emails filed in an ongoing lawsuit show novelist Nicholas Sparks chastised a former headmaster at the private Christian school in North Carolina he runs for promoting a pro-gay “agenda.” Sparks denies he discriminates.

The emails, published Thursday by the Daily Beast and filed as exhibits in federal lawsuit in North Carolina, show Sparks complaining in 2013 about “an agenda that strives to make homosexuality open and accepted.” The emails are part a case between Sparks and former headmaster Saul Hillel Benjamin, who alleges that Sparks defamed him. Benjamin headed the college-prep K-12 school for a few months before being forced out.

In a statement issued through his publicist, Sparks says the Daily Beast story repeats “false accusations” and noted that charges of discrimination originally in the lawsuit have been dropped.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!