Dixie Chicks say new album is coming

By The Associated Press June 26, 2019 11:18 am 06/26/2019 11:18am
FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2007 file photo, Emily Robison, left, and Martie Maguire, right, adjust Natalie Maines' hair as the Dixie Chicks perform at the new Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles. The award-winning group took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 to tease a new album. It would be their first in 13 years. (AP Photo/Gus Ruelas, file)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Dixie Chicks took the long way around, but they’re returning with new music soon after a 13-year hiatus.

The award-winning group’s lead singer, Natalie Maines, took to Instagram recently to tease a new album.

Using a baby filter, Maines exclaims “Dixie Chicks!” Bandmates Emily Robison and Martie Maguire then say “Album” and “Coming.” Their producer, Jack Antonoff, says “Someday.”

Their representative has not responded to an email seeking comment on the upcoming album.

The Dixie Chicks’ last album in 2006, “Taking the Long Way,” won the Grammy award for Album of the Year.

The group received both support and severe backlash in 2003 after Maines told a London audience that they were ashamed President George W. Bush was from Texas.

