Director Bryan Singer reaches settlement of rape claim

By The Associated Press June 13, 2019 2:33 pm 06/13/2019 02:33pm
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2013, file photo, shows Bryan Singer at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug." Singer has agreed to pay $150,000 to settle allegations that he raped a then-17-year-old boy on a yacht 15 years ago. Court records show that Singer, whose credits include "Bohemian Rhapsody," continues to deny he assaulted Cesar Sanchez-Guzman or ever attended a party with him on a yacht as it sailed on Lake Union and Lake Washington in Seattle. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

SEATTLE (AP) — Movie director Bryan Singer has agreed to pay $150,000 to settle allegations that he raped a then-17-year-old boy on a yacht 15 years ago.

Court records show that Singer, whose credits include “Bohemian Rhapsody,” ”Superman Returns” and “The Usual Suspects,” continues to deny he assaulted Cesar Sanchez-Guzman or ever attended a party with him on a yacht as it sailed on Lake Union and Lake Washington in Seattle.

A trustee who is overseeing Sanchez-Guzman’s bankruptcy case filed a motion Wednesday recommending the settlement be approved. The trustee noted that it would be enough money to pay off the $61,000 in claims against Sanchez-Guzman, pay the costs of administering the case and leave money left over for him.

Sanchez-Guzman sued Singer in King County Superior Court in 2017.

