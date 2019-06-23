202
Detroit police arrest graffiti artist hired by city

By The Associated Press June 23, 2019 1:23 pm 06/23/2019 01:23pm
DETROIT (AP) — A graffiti artist commissioned by the city of Detroit to paint a mural on a viaduct was arrested by police who believed he was committing vandalism.

The Detroit Free Press reports that 29-year-old Sheefy McFly, whose real name is Tashif Turner, was arrested Wednesday. Detroit commissioned him as part of a multi-year effort to fight illegal graffiti with city-approved artwork.

McFly says he didn’t have his city-issued permit with him. He says multiple police cars arrived on site even as a city official showed up to vouch for him.

Police spokeswoman Nicole Kirkwood says officers found McFly uncooperative. She says the disagreement led to McFly being arrested on suspicion of resisting and obstructing and on a warrant for an old parking ticket.

McFly says he was treated like a felon and felt threatened.

___

Information from: Detroit Free Press, http://www.freep.com

