Des Moines mulls ban on gun bump stocks, some magazines

The Des Moines City Council is considering a ban on high-capacity magazines and trigger devices that make guns even more deadly.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Des Moines City Council is considering a ban on high-capacity magazines and trigger devices that make guns even more deadly.

The Des Moines Register reports that the council unanimously backed a motion Monday to prepare ordinances prohibiting the magazines and trigger activators such as bump stocks, which allow semi-automatic assault rifles to fire nearly as fast as fully automatic weapons.

Councilman Chris Coleman says city leaders aren’t coming “after every gun in town” but that they want to “protect our citizens from mass shootings.”

The federal government banned bump stocks following their use in the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting .

Several states and cities have banned high-capacity magazines such as those used last week by a man who killed 12 people at a municipal building in Virginia .

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.