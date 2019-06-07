202
Derailment snarls main route between Chicago, East Coast

By The Associated Press June 7, 2019 12:13 pm 06/07/2019 12:13pm
Derailed train cars are piled up Friday, June 7, 2019 in Swanton, Ohio, after a car and a freight train collided late the night before. The crash caused authorities to evacuate nearby residents and businesses while determining whether hazardous materials were on board. (Dave Zapotosky/The Blade via AP)

SWANTON, Ohio (AP) — More than a dozen derailed freight cars in Ohio are blocking a main Midwest rail route that connects Chicago with the East Coast.

Authorities say a Norfolk Southern train on Thursday night smashed into an abandoned truck left on the tracks just west of Toledo.

A village administrator in Swanton says it appears that about 15 railcars were involved. No one was injured and there weren’t any hazardous materials on the train.

The derailment has disrupted Amtrak service along the route.

Crews were working Friday to clean up the mess. The train’s engines ended up in a ditch and its railcars were stacked up on and around the tracks.

Authorities tell The Blade they are looking for the driver who left the truck on the tracks.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

