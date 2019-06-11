202
Home » National News » Czech Republic urges EU…

Czech Republic urges EU to start talks with North Macedonia

By The Associated Press June 11, 2019 9:40 am 06/11/2019 09:40am
Share
Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis, left, and North Macedonia's Prime Minister Zoran Zaev make a joke at the beginning of a news conference, after their meeting at the government building in Skopje, North Macedonia, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Prime Minister Babis arrived Tuesday in an one day official visit to North Macedonia. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — The Czech prime minister is urging the European Union to start accession talks with North Macedonia, saying failure to do so would send the wrong message to would-be members of the bloc.

Andrej Babish says EU leaders should “keep their word” in starting negotiations with the small Balkan country, which changed its name from Macedonia under a deal to normalize relations with neighboring Greece.

The agreement earlier this year was designed to ease North Macedonia’s way into NATO and the EU — which Greece opposed for years because of the name dispute.

North Macedonia has been a candidate to join the 28-nation union since 2005. Its government hopes accession talks will start by the autumn.

Babish spoke following talks in Skopje Tuesday with North Macedonia Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News World News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!