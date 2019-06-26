202
Customs: More cocaine seized on ship than estimated

By The Associated Press June 26, 2019 6:51 pm 06/26/2019 06:51pm
FILE - In this Monday, June 24, 2019, file photo, a mobile scanner is seen near containers taken from the MSC Gayane at the Packer Marine Terminal in Philadelphia. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said Wednesday, June 26, 2019, that the final weight of the 15,000-plus bricks of cocaine seized from the Swiss-owned MSC Gayane was more than 39,500 pounds, or almost 18,000 kilograms, with a street value estimated at nearly $1.3 billion. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Customs authorities say even more cocaine was seized in a ship in Philadelphia last week than was originally estimated.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said Wednesday that the final weight of the 15,000-plus bricks of cocaine seized from the Swiss-owned MSC Gayane was more than 39,500 pounds, or almost 18,000 kilograms, with a street value estimated at nearly $1.3 billion.

Officials originally estimated the weight of the drugs as over 35,000 pounds, or more than 15,800 kilograms, with an estimated value of $1.1 billion.

The Gayane, a cargo ship owned by MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co., was sailing under a Liberian flag. Five crew members arrested were ordered Monday to remain in custody pending trial on drug conspiracy charges. A hearing for a sixth defendant will be held later.

